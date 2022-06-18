Samsung's XCover 6 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro tipped to be unveiled next month

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Samsung is reportedly expected to unveil the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro on July 13. Design and images for the Galaxy Cover 6 Pro had previously leaked online.

According to Mashable, as per the leaked renders, the phone will have a water drop style notch on the display and a dual-camera module on the back. The XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro have yet to be confirmed by the company.

According to recent reports, South Korean tech behemoth has informed its partners that the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will be unveiled on July 13.



The devices are expected to make their debut at a launch event that will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube and social media channels.

Rumours reported the Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ TFT display and a 50-megapixel camera lens on the back, as well as an 8-megapixel or 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The front-facing camera maybe 13 megapixels, and the device is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The phone could have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, Mashable said.

The launch date and specifications of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro have yet to be announced by Samsung; however, the devices are expected to debut on July 13 during an online launch event. (ANI)

