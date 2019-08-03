Representative image
Representative image

Say hello to 'WhatsApp and Instagram from Facebook'

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:35 IST

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Years after acquiring today's popular social apps WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook is ready to give them a stamp of its ownership.
According to The Information, Facebook is rebranding the apps to "WhatsApp from Facebook" and "Instagram from Facebook", a move which marks a shift from Facebook's initial plan of allowing the apps to operate and be branded independently.
The new branding will be visible inside the apps and app stores. The change is a result of the increasing antitrust scrutiny of Facebook. The social networking giant acquired Instagram in 2012 in a USD 1 billion deal, followed by WhatsApp in a USD 19 billion deal in 2014. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:31 IST

Amazon now lets you opt-out of human review of Alexa recordings

California [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After Apple, Amazon has reportedly added the option for users to choose if they want their conversations with Alexa to be reviewed by humans for quality control.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:13 IST

The Boring Company to be launched in China

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Tesla founder Elon Musk has announced his plans of launching his tunneling and transportation startup, The Boring Company, in China later this month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:45 IST

Researchers discover ultra-thin wearable electronic device

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a multifunctional ultra-thin wearable electronic device that is imperceptible to the wearer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:15 IST

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify abusive content

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook has announced that it will make two algorithms open-source which it uses to identify abusive or harmful content on its platform.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:14 IST

Pinterest reaches 300 million monthly active users milestone

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Internet's scrapbook, Pinterest, has reached 300 million user milestone, as recorded in its Q2 2019 report.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:12 IST

YouTube TV free trial extended to two weeks: Report

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): If you haven't signed up for YouTube TV yet, you can avail the benefit of having an extended free trial period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'Facebook is spying on you', reminds Edward Snowden

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden who made headlines after revealing the US' mass surveillance program back in 2013 has now claimed that it is not just the government spying on the citizens, but also some of the most widely used online sites.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:49 IST

Facebook patent reveals probable plan of inserting ads in Messenger chats

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook may be planning to show you ads during your personal conversation with someone on Messenger, a freshly published patent has revealed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:40 IST

Apple suspends Siri 'quality control' program over privacy concerns

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Apple has reportedly suspended its Siri grading program, in response to a recent report by The Guardian that fanned privacy concerns.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:40 IST

Google Pixel users will be able to tap on screen for emergency help

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Google is making it easier for users in difficult situations to communicate their need for emergency assistance without speaking to an operator. The new feature will allow those in a dangerous or emergency situation to simply tap on their screen to seek immediate help

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:54 IST

Scientists develop colour-changing tattoos that can track...

Munich [Germany], July 31 (ANI): Getting tattooed has various connotations, from indicating one's status, and culture, to expressing one's aesthetic preferences. Now, scientists have used the technique to help one track their health in real-time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 23:34 IST

Amazon wants retailers to be packaging conscious or face fines

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Ever ordered something from Amazon that was too small for the packaging or too complex to open? Well, Amazon wants to change this.

Read More
iocl