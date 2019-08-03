Say hello to 'WhatsApp and Instagram from Facebook'

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Years after acquiring today's popular social apps WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook is ready to give them a stamp of its ownership.

According to The Information, Facebook is rebranding the apps to "WhatsApp from Facebook" and "Instagram from Facebook", a move which marks a shift from Facebook's initial plan of allowing the apps to operate and be branded independently.

The new branding will be visible inside the apps and app stores. The change is a result of the increasing antitrust scrutiny of Facebook. The social networking giant acquired Instagram in 2012 in a USD 1 billion deal, followed by WhatsApp in a USD 19 billion deal in 2014. (ANI)

