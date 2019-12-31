Skip Siri, Google Assistant and get directions in your own voice

California [USA], December 31 (ANI): A new tool lets you use your voice to get directions so you don't have to rely on existing voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant.

Called 'My Car, My Voice', the new tool is built into Cerence - a voice software already powering vehicles from Toyota, GM, Audi, Chrysler, and BMW, Mashable notes.

To customise, a person needs to speak a series of sentences into the Cerence app in your infotainment system. Once you create a voice clone, it can read any text out loud. (ANI)

