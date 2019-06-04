Smartphone sales to decline amidst Huawei-US trade war: Canalys

California [USA], June 3 (ANI): As the major trade war between China-based tech giant Huawei and the Trump government continues, market research firm Canalys has forecast smartphone shipment to decrease at 1.35 billion this year, a year-on-year decline of 3.1 per cent.



In light of the recent US Executive order signed against Huawei and uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade talks, the firm has lowered its forecast, reflecting an uncertain future.



The firm further predicts other smartphone vendors to have short-term opportunities as Huawei struggles and Samsung will be the biggest winner. The market is expected to improve in 2020 when the smartphone shipments are expected to return to growth at 1.39 billion. (ANI)