Snap launches third-gen Spectacles 3 smart glasses

California [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Snapchat's parent company Snap has announced the third-generation of its smart glasses, Spectacles 3.

The latest version features dual HD cameras and supports 3D recording. As the official listing notes, the new Spectacles allow photos and videos to be wirelessly synced to the phone, allowing users to reimagine them using 3D Effects on Snapchat.

The Spectacles 3 are currently up for pre-orders on the official website and are expected to start shipping this fall. The new edition is available in Carbon and Mineral colours, priced at USD 380. (ANI)

