Snapchat apologises for Juneteenth filter after backlash

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Multimedia messaging app Snapchat has apologised for a controversial Juneteenth themed filter that allowed users to "smile and break the chains."

Snapchat said the lens that went live had not gone through its usual review protocols.

"We deeply apologize for the offensive Juneteenth Lens. The Lens that went live hadn't been approved through our review process. We are investigating so this doesn't happen again," the Snapchat tweeted.



The Multimedia messaging app also said that the company is investigating the 'mistake.'

According to the Verge, Juneteenth is the anniversary of the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved people in Texas finally learned that slavery in the US had ended, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. (ANI)

