Snapchat brings new Gucci-themed Portal Lens

California [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Snapchat has teamed up with Gucci to roll out a new Portal Lens that transport you to a 3D world where you can interact with objects.

As Engadget notes, the new Portal Lens takes you to a virtual beach filled with handbags and accessories by the luxury brand. The Gucci Portal Lens is accessible to users anywhere in the world through the Lens Carousel.

The new Lens is in line with Gucci's Gift Giving campaign. There are plenty of holiday-themed AR elements, including a Christmas tree with gifts in the middle of the beach, palm trees raining candy canes, and a snowman made of sand. (ANI)

