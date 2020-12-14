Snapchat gets multiplayer online painting game 'Bitmoji Paint'

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): Multimedia messaging app Snapchat is getting a new original game called Bitmoji Paint.

The game includes painting and cutely grotesque customizable avatars. Users can paint those squares present in the grid as a shared canvas.

"Our goal with Bitmoji has always been to be the world's avatar, to give people a digital version of themselves that represents them and lets them be themselves online," the Verge quoted Ba Blackstock, co-founder of Bitmoji as saying.



"And so now with games, it's also letting people play together in a really new and fun and exciting way," he added.

Snapchat has also offered a voice chat feature in the game's menu and users can communicate with their friends while scribbling.

"You can send fun messages, and also even [make] giant landscapes, all these things are all possible in Bitmoji Paint," said John Imah, head of games and entertainment partnerships at Snap. (ANI)

