Specs for Moto G Stylus (2022) leaked

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): Motorola has been working on Moto G Stylus (2022) and this model has had several leaks. Leaked renders were already out last month, and now a pretty complete spec list has been outed.

According to GSM Arena, a source suggests, the Moto G Stylus (2022) will have a 6.78-inch 1080x2460 IPS LCD touchscreen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 4 or 6GB of RAM (depending on the model) and 128 GB of expandable storage.

On the rear the phone has three cameras: a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 main, an 8 MP Samsung ISOCELL ultrawide, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies you get a 16 MP fixed focus shooter probably made by Omnivision.



The Moto G Stylus (2022) has a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging, unsurprisingly a stylus (which can be docked inside the device), a fingerprint sensor in the power button, a single bottom-firing speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, but apparently no NFC nor dual-SIM support.

The handset is said to launch running Android 11, even though Android 12 has been out for months. To make matters worse, it will allegedly only get one major update, to Android 12. That's it.

As per GSM Arena, it's expected to release in North America and Europe "at the very least". Since last year's Moto G Stylus arrived in January, its successor's unveiling could actually be imminent. (ANI)

