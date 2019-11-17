Representative image
Representative image

Spotify rolls out 'Soundtrack Your Ride' to make rides interesting

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:58 IST

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Spotify has rolled out a new feature that ensures you are not bored while traveling.
Called, Soundtrack Your Ride, the new feature lets you create and customise a special playlist for your ride. The tool is accessible on the web on the desktop version, with a slightly buggy format available on the web on mobile, The Verge notes.
You can either use the Google Maps tool or time selector to set the length of your trip, take a quick quiz to personalise the playlist and enjoy the ride. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:03 IST

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion download mark

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Viral video app, TikTok, has crossed 1.5 billion downloads worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to the latest Sensor Tower report.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 22:00 IST

Google's Files app now lets you stream local media on Cast devices

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Files by Google app now offers Cast support, allowing you to project your favourite media on Chromecast devices of choice.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:51 IST

New AI system can predict seizures with near-perfect accuracy

Louisiana [USA], November 16 (ANI): Researchers have developed a new AI system that is capable of predicting epileptic seizures up to one hour before they occur.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:35 IST

Pinterest's new feature attempts to curb self-harm searches on...

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Pinterest, the go-to place for DIY projects, has introduced a new feature to help those looking at ways to self-harm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:33 IST

Apple pulls down vaping-related apps from App Store: Report

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Apple is reportedly removing vaping-related apps from its official App Store amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:31 IST

Google News wants you to read beyond headlines with new tool

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google News has rolled out a new tool that is aimed at helping users discover content beyond catchy headlines on a daily basis.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Now, play 'Fortnite' the Imperial Stormtrooper way

Carolina [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Fortnite' now comes with a new Star Wars Stormtrooper in-game outfit to please fans.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:18 IST

Google's 'silent' Chrome experiment leaves browser broken on...

California [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Google was fiddling with Chrome this week, but its 'silent' experiment left thousands of machines with a broken browser, impacting business users the most.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:48 IST

Apple may offer bundle of paid services as early as 2020: Report

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple is reportedly looking at bundling its paid internet services as early as next year, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:46 IST

Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:45 IST

Google builds AI can tell how close your voice is to Freddie Mercury's

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Google, Queen, and UMG have teamed up to build an AI system called FreddieMeter that can tell how close your voice is to singer Freddie Mercury.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:42 IST

Motorola brings back Moto Razr as foldable, flip, 'expensive' smartphone

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Motorola released today the 2019 edition of its Moto Razr, featuring a foldable display while retaining the charm of a flip device.

Read More
iocl