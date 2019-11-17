Spotify rolls out 'Soundtrack Your Ride' to make rides interesting

California [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): Spotify has rolled out a new feature that ensures you are not bored while traveling.

Called, Soundtrack Your Ride, the new feature lets you create and customise a special playlist for your ride. The tool is accessible on the web on the desktop version, with a slightly buggy format available on the web on mobile, The Verge notes.

You can either use the Google Maps tool or time selector to set the length of your trip, take a quick quiz to personalise the playlist and enjoy the ride. (ANI)

