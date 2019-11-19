Spotify rolls out 'Your Daily Podcasts' playlist

California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Spotify has announced its first daily personalised podcast playlist, called Your Daily Podcasts.

The new feature analyzes a user's podcast behaviour to recommend the next best episodes, the official blog notes.

Within the playlist, Spotify will also show 'Your Top Podcasts' if you have listened to at least four podcasts in the past 90 days.

Your Daily Podcasts is available for free and premium users in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. (ANI)

