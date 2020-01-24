Sprint promises to fix Samsung Galaxy screen at USD 49

California [USA], Jan 24 (ANI): Sprint is offering to repair the screen of select Samsung Galaxy smartphones at just USD 49 even if the customer is not signed up with the carrier.

The limited-time offer is available for eligible phones in a working condition. As the official website notes, the service is available only at Sprint Stores with service and repair and limited to only one per customer.

The eligible models include the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note8. The offer ends on February 9, 2020. (ANI)

