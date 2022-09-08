Steve Jobs' daughter Eve mocks iPhone 14 with hilarious meme

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series on Wednesday night and as soon as the phone was launched, many on the Internet sparked a meme fest and started comparing it to the iPhone 13.

One such person to take part in the 'troll fest' was Apple founder Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs who shared a hilarious meme mocking the new launch. Eve took to Instagram to share a viral meme on her story. The meme shows a man posing with a shirt identical to what he is wearing in the photo. And above the photo, the text reads, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today."

Check it out:



Talking about the similarities between iPhone 14 and 13, the appearance and feel of both phones are quite similar. The twin camera configuration on the back side is still present, as are the 6.1-inch form size and flat side design.

The iPhone 14 pro series, however, have quite significant new features. With a new A16 Bionic CPU and an eye-catching notch, the iPhone 14 Pro significantly differs from the iPhone 13 Pro in terms of design and base hardware.

Sporting the brand new faster A16 Bionic chip and an always-on display, both these new smartphones, which come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch options, have a new pill-shaped cutout that houses Face ID, selfie camera and privacy indicators. It's a replacement for the notch and can adjust dynamically.



With the new A16 Bionic chip, which has a six-core CPU, housing two high-performance cores that use 20 per cent lower power and four efficiency cores, the company is focusing on power efficiency, display, and camera.

The proximity sensor has been shifted behind the display by Apple, with notifications now popping out of the cutout in an animation. Apple calls this system the Dynamic Island as notifications and alerts will adapt and move around the pill-shaped notch.

On the camera front, Apple has changed its 12-megapixel sensor with a 48-megapixel one and the new primary camera brings improvements to low-light photography. It has a quad-pixel sensor with an f/1.78 aperture and 24mm focal length.

Apple has also incorporated a limited type of satellite communication into new iPhones, allowing users to send an SOS even when they are disconnected from the internet, with no dish necessary. While it does not allow normal data, phone, or text communication, it will notify emergency agencies of your situation and position.

iOS 16 will be launched on September 12.

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at USD 999, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at USD 1,099. They can be preordered on September 9 and will be available in stores on September 16.

The iPhone 14 is priced at USD 799, and the iPhone 14 Plus is USD 899. Preorders will begin on September 9. The iPhone 14 will be released on September 16, followed by the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7. (ANI)

