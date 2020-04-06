TCL launches 10 Series with affordable pricing, 5G support

Huizhou [China], April 6 (ANI): TCL officially debuted its first series of own-branded smartphones, the TCL 10 Series, which are positioned as premium yet affordable Android devices.

The TCL 10 Series includes devices with flagship features such as high-resolution displays and quad rear-camera setup, all under USD 500, the official release notes.

The TCL 10 5G is the company's first smartphone with 5G support, with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support, quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera and a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera. It is priced at 399 euros or USD 431 approximately.

The TCL 10 Pro features a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor and quad-camera setup with low-light video capture capability. It is priced at USD 449.

The TCL 10L packs 6GB of RAM with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, a 6.53-inch FHD+ display, quad-camera. It is priced at USD 249. (ANI)

