TCL teases Samsung Galaxy Fold rival with a three-fold design

Huizhou [China], Oct 26 (ANI): Move over Samsung Galaxy Fold, China-based TCL has teased its own first foldable smartphone that boasts not one, but a three-fold design.

TCL's prototype foldable smartphone attempts to be a smaller foldable device while delivering the experience of a full-sized tablet, Cnet reports. The prototype device features two hinges; one folds in while the other folds out. When fully closed, one can still use the part of the screen that's facing up.

It is likely that the screen measures 10-inches diagonally. In terms of specifications, the prototype features four cameras at the back, a front-facing camera, and a USB-C charging port. (ANI)

