Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G to hit Indian market soon

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Camon 19 Pro 5G will be the smartphone that Tecno introduces in India after the Spark 9T. The Camon 19 Pro 5G's release date hasn't been made public yet, although Tecno has stated that it would be "coming soon."

According to GSM Arena, the features of Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G are the Dimensity 810 SoC powers the Camon 19 Pro 5G, which has two memory variants (8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB) and runs HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12.





The smartphone's 6.8" FullHD+ 120Hz LCD features a punch hole in the middle for the 16MP selfie camera. It boasts a 64MP main camera on the rear, along with 2MP macro and 2MP depth cameras.

The main camera features an RGBW+G+P lens with OIS which increases light intake by more than 208 per cent.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone socket are among the other attractions of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging keeps the whole thing going, as reported by GSM Arena.

A 4G version of the Camon 19 Pro, run by the Helio G96 SoC, was also released by Tecno. It replaces the 16MP selfie camera with a 32MP camera and the 2MP macro unit with a 50MP telephoto camera. (ANI)

