Tecno Spark 9T unveils in India with different design and specs

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI): The Spark 9T was unveiled by Tecno today in India, although it differs from the model that was unveiled in Nigeria last month in terms of both design and specifications.

According to GSM Arena, for starters, the Helio G37 SoC powers the original Tecno Spark 9T, whereas the Helio G35 chip controls the Indian version.

Although it has the same 6.6" diagonal and higher resolution LCD (FullHD+ vs. HD+), the Indian Spark 9T's screen refresh rate has been lowered from 90Hz to 60Hz. On the Indian model, the max brightness is 500 nits, however, the pixel density has grown from 266 PPI to 401 PPI. The display on the Indian version has a notch for the selfie camera, its megapixels have dropped from 32MP.



In contrast to its Nigerian cousin, the Indian model's primary camera has a 50MP sensor instead of a 13MP one. A 2MP portrait camera and what Tecno refers to as an AI Lens are added to the 50MP device.

The Nigerian and Indian versions of the Tecno Spark 9T also differ in that the former boots HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12 while the latter boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. On the Indian Spark 9T, Tecno also replaced the USB-C port with a micro USB port. Fortunately, the battery's 5,000 mAh capacity and maximum charging power remain the same.

The 3.5mm headphone connection, IPX2 splash resistance, and DTS Stereo Sound round up the other highlights of the Indian Tecno Spark 9T, as reported by GSM Arena.

The smartphone also has a side-mounted "smart anti-oil" fingerprint reader that, according to its advertising, can be unlocked in 0.24 seconds. It can also be used to end calls and turn off alarms. Additionally, it functions as a camera shutter button for taking images. (ANI)

