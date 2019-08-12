Telegram adds silent messages, slow mode and more

California [USA], August 12 (ANI): Telegram announced a slew of updates to its encrypted messaging service. With Telegram 5.10 version, users will be able to send messages that will be delivered without sound.

For example, sending messages when someone is studying, sleeping, or attending a meeting, all without disturbing them, the official release explains. This feature works for group chats as well.

The new slow mode allows group admins to set an interval to messages to control their frequency. Other features include custom admin titles, improved video scrubbing, animated emoji, accent colours for Night Mode on iOS, and comment widget. (ANI)

