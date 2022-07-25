TENAA unveils memory specifications for Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Redmi K50S Pro

Beijing [China], July 25 (ANI): In TENAA certifications, two speculated Xiaomi phones are outlined in detail. The two phones are the second foldable device from Xiaomi and maybe the company's first to include a 200MP camera.

According to GSM Arena, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 (22061218C) will have 12GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will almost probably power this phone. It will enable 67W rapid charging from a 3C listing (battery capacity is still TBD), as stated by the TENAA filing.

The Mix Fold 2's internal and exterior panels will both refresh at 120Hz and feature 10.3:9 and 21:9 aspect ratios, respectively, according to leaker Digital Chat Station.



The Xiaomi K50S Pro (22081212C) was advertised as having an 8/128GB and a 12/256GB configuration. Additionally, this phone is expected to include the SD 8+ Gen 1 and DCS hinted that it will have a 200MP camera (making Motorola the front-runner in this competition).

This one also underwent the 3C, will have 120W fast charging and should have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh. Rumours suggest that the display will feature a refresh rate of 120Hz, as reported by GSM Arena.

Globally, the K50S Pro may be offered as the Xiaomi 12T Pro. There should also be a Redmi K50S/12T that uses the Dimensity 8100 as its power source. (ANI)

