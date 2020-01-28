This app allows simultaneous multi-camera shooting from iPhone 11

California [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): Apple's iPhone 11 lineup comes with multiple cameras but natively, it does not offer simultaneous shooting from the triple-camera setup. Filmic's new DoubleTake app aims to leverage the multi-camera capabilities to offer simultaneous shooting.

The free app launched today on the Apple App Store and is compatible with the iPhone 11 Pro. The multi-camera feature works with the iPhone XS, XS Max, or the older iPhone 11 models, Cnet reports.

The app can record two 1080p recordings at once at 24, 25, or 30 fps, which can be simultaneously stored separately or combined in a split view or picture-in-picture recording. Later this year, Filmic plans to add plug-in dual microphones for appropriate audio recording based on the subject. (ANI)

