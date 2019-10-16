This app uses NASA science to cure jet lag

California [USA], October 16 (ANI): Travellers are often unable to get over the sheer exhaustion or insomnia after journeying across time zones. Now, a smartphone app aims to help travelers reset their body clocks and cure jet lag.

Called Timeshifter, the app is based on the science applied by NASA to help the bodies of its astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) make sense of day and night, by offering what is called as? visual caffeine?, Wired reports.

The app uses simple tricks of light to help adjust the body clock. However, as the developers believe each individual responds differently to light, the app offers a personalised solution based on sleep pattern, chronotype, and travel itinerary. (ANI)

