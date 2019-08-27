Shenzhen [China], August 27 (ANI): Realme, and not Xiaomi, is pacing ahead to launch the world's first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.
The company's CMO, Xu Qi ChaseRealme, Xiaomi, smartphone, Xu Qi Chas, provided a glimpse of the Realme XT on Weibo, while Android Central published close-up images of the smartphone with gradient effect at the back and featuring Samsung's new 64-megapixel GM1 as one of its four sensors.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also said to release the Redmi Note 8 Pro - its first phone with the same 64-megapixel camera later this week. (ANI)
This is Realme XT, the world's first phone with 64-megapixel camera
ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:42 IST
Shenzhen [China], August 27 (ANI): Realme, and not Xiaomi, is pacing ahead to launch the world's first smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.