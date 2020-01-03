This is the AirPower charging pad clone you can buy right now

California [USA], Jan 3 (ANI): Apple may have cancelled its AirPower charging pad but accessory maker Zens has developed a befitting alternative that you can now purchase.

Called Zens Liberty">Zens Liberty, the Qi wireless charging pad features 16 charging coils that support simultaneous charging of two devices, The Verge notes.

Zens Liberty">Zens Liberty is USB-C powered and costs USD 140 for a model with a fabric surface while the USD 180 model comes with a transparent glass surface.

You can also charge a third device using a USB-A port, while charging the Apple Watch natively will require a USD 40 accessory. (ANI)

