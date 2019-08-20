TikTok allows in-app purchases with new Hashtag Challenge Plus

Beijing [China], August 20 (ANI): Social video app TikTok has launched a new feature that allows users to shop within the app as part of a sponsored challenge.

TechCrunch reported that the new e-commerce feature is called Hashtag Challenge Plus and adds a shoppable component to the hashtag.

There's also a separate tab that features an in-app shopping experience for products from the campaign. Kroger was the first brand to try out this new feature, in which the mobile-optimised website would open within TikTok. (ANI)

