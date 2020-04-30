TikTok reaches 2 billion downloads worldwide

Washington DC [USA], April 30 (ANI): Popular video-sharing social networking service TikTok has reached two billion downloads worldwide amid the lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus in many parts of the globe.

Analytics platform Sensor Tower reported that the social media platform's app has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally.

It was downloaded 315 million times this quarter alone in the App Store and Google Play combined. Notably, these app download figures don't account for third-party app stores that are popular in China. Sensor Tower said India, China, and the US are the countries that account for the most downloads. However, the downloads do not indicate the active users of the application. (ANI)

