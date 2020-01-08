TikTok tweaks guidelines to ban misleading videos, underage delinquent behavior

Los Angeles [USA], Jan 8 (ANI): Viral video app TikTok has announced changes to its community guidelines in a bid to curb misinformation and abusive content.

As Engadget reports, the new guidelines also touch on grooming behaviour, child abuse, and specifically mentions a ban on content depicting minors engaged in 'delinquent behaviour'.

Content with underage delinquent behavior is defined by TikTok as videos depicting minors consuming, possessing or suspected of consuming alcoholic beverages, drugs, or tobacco.

TikTok will further ban content associated with firearms, hate speech, violence, and discrimination. It will also remove misinformation associated with political campaigns. (ANI)

