Uber Eats brings bill splitting feature

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Uber is bringing a group order and bill splitting feature to its Uber Eats app.

As per The Verge, through the help of this feature, a user would now be able to start a group order from within the Uber Eats app.

For this, a user will have to navigate to the restaurant he wants to order from, tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the page, and then tap 'group order'.



The Verge tells from there, the users can invite group members by selecting from their phone's contacts; they will each receive an order link over text message (and will have to download the app if they haven't already). The guests can then choose and pay for the food that they want.

Uber Eats also gives its users the option to foot the entire bill while also letting the users set spending limits to deter anyone from ordering the most expensive item on the menu.

Whether a user pay for or split the bill, all the food will get delivered at the same time, confirmed Uber.

For get-togethers, Uber also gives its users the option to create group orders up to seven days before the planned event. People can pick their food within a specific window of time, and Uber will notify them in case they forget.

Uber Eats is an online food ordering and delivery platform launched by Uber in 2014. Users can read menus, reviews and ratings, order, and pay for food from participating restaurants using an application on the iOS or Android platforms, or through a web browser. (ANI)

