US adds 46 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The DoC also announced the extension of its Temporary General License (TGL) allowing limited time use of goods from Huawei and affiliate companies. This license is set to expire 90 days from today, TechCrunch reports.

The US has accused Huawei of spying for China and its ties to the African government, allegations which the company has long denied.

The US concerns have led to the company's addition to the entities list, along with the government ban on buying equipment. (ANI)

