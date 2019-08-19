The US concerns have led to the company’s addition to the entities list, along with the government ban on buying equipment.
US adds 46 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The DoC also announced the extension of its Temporary General License (TGL) allowing limited time use of goods from Huawei and affiliate companies. This license is set to expire 90 days from today, TechCrunch reports.
The US has accused Huawei of spying for China and its ties to the African government, allegations which the company has long denied.
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:12 IST

Nintendo Switch gets 'Superhot' and 'Hotline Miami'

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], Aug 19 (ANI): Nintendo Switch is getting two new titles today, the first-person shooter 'Superhot' and top-down shooter 'Hotline Miami'.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Minecraft to get real-time ray tracing update for enhanced visuals

California [USA], August 19 (ANI): Minecraft is getting a new update that will make it visually more engaging with realistic lighting and colour using real-time ray tracing technique.

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 14:09 IST

New voice assistant makes web browsing easier for visually impaired

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Researchers have developed a new voice assistant that allows people with visual impairments to get web content as quickly and as effortlessly as possible from smart speakers and similar devices.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 22:20 IST

Robots need reason to work with human in future: Study

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Robots need to know the reason why they are doing a job if they are to effectively and safely work alongside people in the near future, suggests researcher.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:01 IST

Hackers could be listening to what you type!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): How to avoid suspicious emails and keep hackers away from gleaning personal information is known to everybody but a new study suggests that it's possible to access information by using a nearby smartphone to intercept the sound of typing.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:57 IST

Is Siri or Alexa making us impolite?

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Prompted by growing concerns, researchers analysed if the way we bark out orders to digital assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant is making us less polite!

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

YouTube Originals free to watch starting next month

California [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): YouTube has announced that its original series, movies, and events all part of the YouTube Originals section will be free to watch starting September 24 this year.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Upcoming Apple Watch may release in Titanium and Ceramic version

California [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to release its next iPhone lineup on September 10 and latest leaks indicate that the company may also introduce new Apple Watch models as well.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Apple created 2.4 million US jobs

California [USA], August 17 (ANI): Apple has announced that it has created 2.4 million US jobs across all 50 states.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Driver caught on highway for playing Pokemon Go on 8 smartphones

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): A driver parked on a highway in the US was reportedly found with eight smartphones, all playing Pokemon Go.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

Facebook to set up pop-up cafe to encourage privacy check-ups

London [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): To spread more awareness and encourage routine privacy check-ups, Facebook is setting up a pop-up cafe in London.

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:56 IST

Scientists develop nylon to build transparent electronic devices

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Scientists have produced a very thin nylon film that can be used in building transparent electronic devices.

