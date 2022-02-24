Users experience screen flickering issue in Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, fix coming soon

Seoul [South Korea], February 24 (ANI): Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy S22 Ultra on February 25, though some users have got their units early.

As per GSM Arena, some of those have stumbled upon an unpleasant surprise - the screen started flickering in certain scenarios.



An official forum moderator replied to concerned users on Reddit acknowledging the issue. He also assured them a fix is coming soon.

The issue occurs when the resolution is set at WQHD, and Screen mode is set to Natural. Once these options are enabled, the flicker can happen while playing YouTube videos or unlocking the device.

The moderator confirmed Samsung had already developed a fix and will seed it soon. (ANI)

