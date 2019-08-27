Verizon protects Android users from robocalls with new app

New York [USA], August 27 (ANI): Verizon will start auto-enrolling its customers to its free Call Filter app to protect them from robocalls.

In its official release, the carrier said that eligible Android users will be protected through free spam-detection and high-risk calls. iOS customers, on the other hand, can download the Call Filter app to enroll in the service for free.

Once enrolled, if a user receives a call from a number that has been reported as fraudulent, it will be blocked by the app and forwarded to voicemail. Spam or nuisance calls will be labelled as 'Potential Spam' to alert users. The app further allows users to block all international robocalls. (ANI)

