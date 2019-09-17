Vivo Nex 3 with 'waterfall' screen launched

Dongguan [China], September 16 (ANI): Vivo has officially launched its Nex 3 smartphone that boasts an unusual 'waterfall' curve display.

The Vivo Nex 3 features a 6.89-inch Waterfall FullView OLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 per cent, The Verge reports.

The smartphone features virtual buttons which work alongside a haptic feedback system. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, 64-megapixel+13-megapixel+13-megapixel triple camera setup at the back, and a pop-up 16-megapixel front camera.

Price of the Vivo Nex 3 is yet to be announced. (ANI)

