Representative image
Representative image

Vivo Nex 3 with 'waterfall' screen launched

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:25 IST

Dongguan [China], September 16 (ANI): Vivo has officially launched its Nex 3 smartphone that boasts an unusual 'waterfall' curve display.
The Vivo Nex 3 features a 6.89-inch Waterfall FullView OLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 per cent, The Verge reports.
The smartphone features virtual buttons which work alongside a haptic feedback system. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,500mAh battery, in-display fingerprint sensor, 64-megapixel+13-megapixel+13-megapixel triple camera setup at the back, and a pop-up 16-megapixel front camera.
Price of the Vivo Nex 3 is yet to be announced. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:22 IST

OnePlus 7T is arriving on September 26

Shenzhen [China], September 16 (ANI): OnePlus has officially announced that its anticipated OnePlus 7T series will be launched on September 26 at an event in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:18 IST

Minecraft and not Fortnite continues to dominate gaming world

Stockholm [Sweden], September 16 (ANI): Minecraft may be a decade old, but instead of losing gamers' interest, it has been quietly dominating the market.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:13 IST

YouTube launches Music Charts in India

California [USA], September 16 (ANI): YouTube is officially rolling out Music Charts experience in India - a single destination to see what is popular, rising, and trending both locally and globally.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:11 IST

You may soon make Google Search right from a screenshot

California [USA], September 16 (ANI): Google is reportedly working on merging two features of its search app that will make it possible to carry out a search from a screenshot.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:00 IST

73 per cent stories on LGBTQ websites flagged as 'unsafe' by...

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Brands don't want their ads to appear next to controversial content on a given website. However, a new survey reveals how brands end up labeling stories on LGBTQ websites 'unsafe' for ad placement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

Adobe Premiere Pro's new feature will use AI to fast forward...

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Adobe Premiere Pro is getting a new feature that will aid in content creation with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

Sling TV now lets you stream on Apple's Safari browser

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Sling TV now allows users to stream both live and on-demand content within Apple's Safari browser for desktop.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

AI promises smarter prosthetic arm control

Lausanne [Switzerland], Sept 14 (ANI): Prosthetic limbs have the potential to make lives easier for people. Now, with the advancement in technology, they are also getting smarter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

Amazon is testing one-tap ratings for product feedback

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Amazon is reportedly testing a new product feedback method to simplify the tedious process of letting fellow customers know how one feels about a specific item.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:02 IST

US Congress asks Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google to provide...

Washington [USA], September 13 (ANI): The Congress is reportedly requesting internal records from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Spotify is asking for users' location data to curb fraud

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): Spotify wants to know if users of its Premium Family subscription program are abusing it by hiding their location data.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:54 IST

Apple will now offer 'grace period' for lapsed payments of App...

California [USA], September 13 (ANI): If you have subscribed to paid Apple apps, the company will now offer a grace period in case of lapsed payments.

Read More
iocl