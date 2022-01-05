Vivo V23 phones launch in India

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The much-anticipated Vivo's V23 series was launched in India on Wednesday with its V23 Pro and V23 smartphones.

As per GSM Arena, the highlight of both phones is their design and selfie cameras - both combine metal with glass, but the V23 has flat sides, while the Pro features a dual-curved design.

Both phones employ Fluorite AG Glass, which is said to provide a soft, matte finish to the surface of the glass. The V23 phones in Stardust Black or the special Sunshine Gold, which can change their colour when exposed to direct sunlight for up to 5 to 6 minutes.

The Vivo V23 Pro has 3D curved front and back glass and a thinner frame. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, it's the faster phone. It comes with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Pro's display is a bigger 6.56-inch 1080p AMOLED, running at 90Hz. The battery has a 4,300mAh capacity and support for up to 44W charging.

There are five cameras on the Vivo V23 Pro - a 50MP wide camera with eye autofocus support, and an 8MP ultrawide camera sit on the front. On the rear, there's a triple setup with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units.

The Vivo V23 has a smaller 6.44-inch 1080p 90Hz AMOLED display and a slightly smaller 4,200mAh battery - once again with 44W charging.

Reportedly, the chip of choice is the MediaTek Dimensity 920, while RAM and storage options are the same as 8/128GB and 12/256GB.

The cameras of the V23 are almost identical to the Pro, save for the main rear camera which has a 50MP instead of a 108MP sensor.

The Vivo V23 costs INR 29,990 for its base 8GB/128GB configuration and INR 34,990 for the 12GB/256GB version. The Vivo V23 Pro is INR 38,990 and INR 43,990.

Interested users can pre-order the smartphones on Vivo's own website and Flipkart, while shipments will start on January 13 for the V23 Pro and January 19 for the vanilla V23. (ANI)