WeChat bans viral face-swapping app - Zao - over privacy concerns

Shenzhen [China], Sept 3 (ANI): China's biggest messaging app has reportedly banned the new viral face-swapping app, Zao, soon after its debut last week over privacy concerns.

According to TechCrunch, WeChat has restricted access to Zao on its platform. Users can still upload videos they created with Zao to WeChat but they can't download the app or send an invite link to another WeChat user and an error message indicating 'security risks'.

Zao, developed by Momo, allowed users to superimpose their faces on images of celebrities. However, in two days of release, it was discovered that a clause allowed the developer to retain images and sell to third parties without user permission. The clause has since been removed. (ANI)

