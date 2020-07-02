WhatsApp announces new features including contact-adding QR codes, animated stickers

California [USA], July 1 (ANI): WhatsApp on Wednesday announced many new features including adding contact through QR codes, animated stickers and dark mode for its web and desktop platforms.

"While our focus remains on providing a simple, reliable and private way for people to chat with friends and family - we also continue to push forward our product design to make sure WhatsApp remains the most useful way for anyone, anywhere to connect," the company said in a blog post.

The company added new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time.

With now up to 8 people on a video call, the new feature will make it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant's video to full screen. WhatsApp has also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.

KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours.

Facebook-owned messaging service said new features will start rolling out over the next few weeks. (ANI)

