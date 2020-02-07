WhatsApp Dark Mode appears in beta version for iPhones

California [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): WhatsApp's Dark Mode for iPhones is one step closer with the theme appearing in the latest beta version of the app.

According to MacRumours, the dark mode is available for users in the app's TestFlight beta program, signaling an imminent rollout of the feature to the public version of the app.

WhatsApp added new features to the recent Android beta build including new solid dark wallpapers to match the Dark Mode experience. (ANI)

