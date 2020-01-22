WhatsApp is finally getting a Dark Mode

California [USA], January 22 (ANI): WhatsApp is probably the most used app on your smartphone, and yet, it didn't provide any relief to your eyes during wee-hour chatting but now that is soon going to change with the introduction of a dedicated Dark Mode.

The Facebook-owned app is getting the 'Dark Mode' that turns the interface into a dark theme to make it easy on the eyes. As WABetaInfo notes, the feature is currently available on the WhatsApp version 2.20.13 Android beta.

The feature is listed under Settings > Chats. You can choose from; Light theme which is the default white theme, Dark theme, System default based on light or dark system-wide theme, and Set by Battery Saver. Dark Mode is expected to soon roll out to everyone. (ANI)

