Whatsapp will now give upto two days to users to delete a message

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Users of WhatsApp will no longer have just one hour to delete a message after sending it; instead, they will now have slightly more than two days.

According to The Verge, to start using the new feature right now, open up the WhatsApp group or individual chat where you sent the message(s). Make sure to tap and hold the content you want to get rid of, click "Delete," and then select either "Delete for everyone" or "Delete for me."



However, there is a (slight) catch to this, so think twice before you start deleting everything. To make this work, all recipients must have the most recent version of WhatsApp, and you won't actually get a notification if the message didn't delete.

However, this could be a useful new feature that gives WhatsApp a slight advantage over Apple's iMessage instant messaging service. Apple, after all, doesn't currently provide this feature and won't until its new iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems are released, possibly this fall.

However, as of right now, users of the iOS 16 beta are only given two minutes to cancel their subscription, and only if the recipients have also downloaded the beta version. Which, let's be honest, you can't rely on. (ANI)

