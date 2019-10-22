Representative Image
Would you wrap your phone in human-like skin that feels your pinch?

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:26 IST

California [USA], October 22 (ANI): Researchers have built a new type of smartphone cover that looks and feels like a chunk of human flesh. You can stroke it, tickle it, pinch it, and it will know.
Skin-On Interfaces is a research project that is modeled after the layers of human skin. It is made out of a peachy patch of silicone, molded with intricate wrinkles, and under the epidermis, is a grid of electrode wires that sense touch, Fast Company reports.
The electrodes are the same electrodes found inside a smartphone touchscreen. However, because they are embedded with silicone, they can also measure squeezes and twists to really simulate the human skin feel. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:40 IST

