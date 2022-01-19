Xiaomi 11T Pro launches in India

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The much-anticipated Xiaomi 11T Pro with Snapdragon 888 and 120W charging has launched in India.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was unveiled last September and is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

As per GSM Arena, it runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box without any ads, and Xiaomi has promised to provide three years of Android and four years of security updates to the smartphone.

The 11T Pro is built around a 6.67" FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision support and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The display has a punch hole in the centre for the 16MP selfie camera but doesn't have a fingerprint reader underneath.

GSM Arena reported that Xiaomi embedded it to the power button located on the right side of the smartphone.



Around the back, the company has provided a camera system comprising 108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP telemacro units.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro ships with a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging, and Xiaomi has bundled the compatible 120W adapter with the smartphone, which is advertised to fill the cell from flat to 100 per cent in 17 minutes.

The rest of the Xiaomi 11T Pro's highlights include 5G connectivity, USB-C, NFC, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification, and audio tuning by Harman Kardon.

GSM Arena confirmed that the Xiaomi 11T Pro comes in Meteorite Black, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue colours and has three memory options - 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB priced at INR39,999, INR41,999, and INR43,999, respectively.

The 11T Pro is already available for purchase in India through Xiaomi's official Indian website, Amazon.in, Mi Home, and retail outlets. (ANI)

