Xiaomi 12 Lite introduced with premium features similar to iPhone 12

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Xiaomi has introduced a new smartphone called Xiaomi 12 Lite to the global market. The company has integrated many features at an affordable price.



As per Mashable, Xiaomi 12 Lite is priced at USD 399 (approx. Rs 31,700), USD 449 (approx. Rs 35,700) and USD 499 (approx. Rs 40,000) for the 6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB and 8 GB/256 GB storage variants. The pre-order for this phone is live and it is available in Black, Lite Pink and Lite Green colour options.

It is part of the Xiaomi 12 series launched this year and seems similar to Apple's iPhone 12. The phone has yet to reach the Indian market. The Xiaomi 12 Lite sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz, Dolby Vision support and HDR10+ support.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. A 4,300 mAh battery with 67W fast charge support powers the Xiaomi 12 Lite. (ANI)

