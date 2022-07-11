Xiaomi confirmes Dimensity 8100 chipset powers Redmi K50i

Beijing [China], July 11 (ANI): The Redmi K50i is scheduled to go on sale in India on July 20, but the firm has been teasing the device online in the interim. The Dimensity 8100 chipset will power it, according to the most recent information.

According to GSM Arena, Redmi India's Twitter account is fully committed to promoting the K50i, while MediaTek India's Twitter has also joined the fray. Xiaomi has revealed the phone's AnTuTu score, which is 822,274.

Be aware that the results are cherry-picked; some 888 phones as well as the iPhone 13 series with the A15 chipset receive higher scores. Look at the most recent AnTuTu rankings.



The Redmi K50i is thought to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro+, according to current rumors. The Dimensity 8100 chip is indeed used in this phone. Additionally, it boost a 4,400mAh battery with 120W fast charging, 64+8+2MP rear and 16MP front cameras, a 3.5mm socket, and a 6.6" 144Hz IPS LCD (FHD+, 20.5:9). (0-50 percent in 10 minutes, 0-100 percent in 19 minutes).

Of course, as is typical with regional differences, the K50i spec sheet may feature a few alterations. For instance, other from the different battery (5,080mAh with 67W charging), the Poco X4 GT is largely comparable (0-100 percent in 46 minutes), as reported by GSM Arena.

As per rumours, it is predicted that the Redmi K50i will be available for purchase on July 22 for a price of 27,000 for a 6/128GB model and 32,000 for an 8/256GB device. (ANI)

