Xiaomi is working on 108-megapixel camera phone

Beijing [China], Aug 7 (ANI): Move over dual and quadruple-camera setups, Xiaomi is working on a massive 108-megapixel camera smartphone, the company confirmed alongside announcing its upcoming Redmi smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi did not give details on the 108-megapixel camera smartphone but only that Samsung's ISOCELL sensor will power its camera, Android Authority reports.

The 108-megapixel sensor will provide 12,032 x 9,024 resolution and offer 27-megapixel images using pixel binning that improves image quality, in addition to full-resolution images in broad daylight. (ANI)

