Xiaomi is working on 108-megapixel camera phone

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:17 IST

Beijing [China], Aug 7 (ANI): Move over dual and quadruple-camera setups, Xiaomi is working on a massive 108-megapixel camera smartphone, the company confirmed alongside announcing its upcoming Redmi smartphone with a 64-megapixel camera.
Xiaomi did not give details on the 108-megapixel camera smartphone but only that Samsung's ISOCELL sensor will power its camera, Android Authority reports.
The 108-megapixel sensor will provide 12,032 x 9,024 resolution and offer 27-megapixel images using pixel binning that improves image quality, in addition to full-resolution images in broad daylight. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Samsung releases Exynos 9825 SoC ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 7 (ANI): Samsung is scheduled to release its next Galaxy Note 10 device today and ahead of the main release, the company has announced its next-gen Exynos 9825 mobile processor.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Twitter bug may have accidentally leaked your data

California[USA], August 7 (ANI): Twitter admitted today that an issue with the users' ad settings may have resulted in certain data getting inadvertently shared with third parties.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:35 IST

Facebook sues two app developers over click fraud

California [USA], August 7 (ANI): Facebook has filed suit against two app developers for click injection fraud, the company revealed in a press statement.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:32 IST

Twitter is testing snooze for notifications

California [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Twitter is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow you to temporarily pause the intrusive notifications.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:30 IST

Apple watch retains top-selling wearable title with 5.7 million shipments

California [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Apple watch continues to be the best-selling wearable in the global smartwatch market, Strategy Analytics revealed in its latest report.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 21:26 IST

Safeducate app with real-time data mobilisation launched

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Training and skilling firm Safeducate has released its official mobile app for data storage regarding offline mobilisation activities.

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 19:20 IST

Octopus-inspired wearable sensor discovered

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Researchers developed an additional feature in wearable electronics that are an emerging trend in health sensor technology for their ability to monitor a variety of human activities, from heart rate to step count.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:29 IST

Prototype app can accurately measure blood pressure from selfies

Toronto [Canada], Aug 6 (ANI): Did you know your selfie could give an insight into your health? Scientists at the University of Toronto have published a proof-of-concept that a smartphone app could measure blood pressure by analysing a selfie video.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:24 IST

World's thinnest '2D' gold measures just two atoms

Leeds [UK], Aug 6 (ANI): Scientists have developed '2D' gold so fine that even a human fingernail is thicker in comparison.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:22 IST

New York City to get its first self-driving passenger shuttle...

New York [USA], August 6 (ANI): Starting tomorrow, people in New York City will have access to first self-driving shuttle system by Optimus Ride.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:20 IST

Google improves image search for easy comparison

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Google has announced a few changes to the way users search images through its platform and how the results are displayed.

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:16 IST

Apple Card invites roll out to some early users

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Apple has started rolling out the invites for its Apple Card, marking the iPhone maker's expansion into the finance world.

