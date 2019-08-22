Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone with in-screen fingerprint launched

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Xiaomi has announced the Mi A3 smartphone for the Indian market. The Android One smartphone boasts AI-enabled triple camera setup at the back and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi A3 is equipped with a 6.08-inch super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and 4030mAh quick-charge battery, the official listing notes.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available for purchase on August 23, 2019, at 12 PM. It is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, and Rs 15,999 for the higher version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (ANI)

