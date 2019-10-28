Xiaomi teases its upcoming smartphone with 108-megapixel camera

Beijing [China], Oct 28 (ANI): Xiaomi has teased its upcoming smartphone that will boast a five-camera setup, with a 108-megapixel main lens.

An image of the Xiaomi CC9 Pro shared on Weibo shows off its rear panel in glossy green finish. The five-camera setup includes two lenses placed below the vertically positioned triple-camera unit. The setup also includes a 5X optical zoom lens.

Xiaomi will release the CC9 Pro on November 5, 2019. The company will also release Xiaomi smartwatches and the new Xiaomi TV 5 at the same event. (ANI)

