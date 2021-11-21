Xiaomi will update nine of its smartphones to MIUI 13

Beijing [China], November 21 (ANI): Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is almost ready to update nine of its smartphones to the upcoming major MIUI version--- MIUI 13.

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, promised that the next major MIUI version would arrive before the end of this year without giving any specific time frame or a list of phones. However, GSM Arena found a list of phones that might be getting MIUI 13 pretty soon.



The list was found inside MIUI 13's source code and the stable version for the Mi Mix 4, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, Mi 10S, Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro plus will likely arrive pretty soon.

Other devices will also be getting their MIUI 13 in 2022 but reportedly not all updates will be based on Android 12.

As per GSM Arena, the latter will arrive later next year most probably. (ANI)

