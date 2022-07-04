Xiaomi's 12S Ultra launches with Leica optics, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): Xiaomi's new flagship, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, has finally been unveiled and it brings a hugely improved camera with the help of Leica and the latest Snapdragon powerhouse.

According to GSM Arena, the phone's auxiliary camera parameters are similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with a pair of half-inch sensors for the focusing ultrawide and periscope zoom cameras.

However, the main camera is new and easily lays claim to being the most impressive smartphone camera in the world.

The 50.3MP 23mm wide-angle camera pioneers Sony's flagship 1-inch IMX989 sensor. This is the largest imager on any smartphone and it brings the largest individual pixels at 3.2um in its 4-in-1 binned 12.5MP mode.

Leica has brought its imaging expertise to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra both in terms of the optics design, and the imaging software. The lens in front of the 1-inch sensor is an 8P element lens, addressing issues like flare, chromatic aberration, and ghosting.



Additionally, there's lens edge ink coating, as well as cyclic olefin copolymer material, and an infrared light filter with spin coating technology. Leica has adorned the whole rear camera module with its iconic Summicron label.

Software-wise there are two photographic styles, 'Leica Authentic Look' and 'Leica Vibrant Look'. The authentic look aims for a natural image, focusing on light and shadow contrast, adding depth to photos, reported GSM Arena.

The vibrant look leverages Xiaomi's computational photography smarts with Leica's aesthetic. Additionally, there are Leica filters - Leica Vivid, Leica Natural, Leica BW Natural, and Leica BW High Contrast.

The other two cameras on the back of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra carry over the trusty 48MP Sony IMX586 1/2.0-inch sensor, used in the Mi 11 Ultra.

Further, similar to Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the 12S Ultra brings stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, with support for Dolby Atmos. The software at the helm is MIUI 13 over Android 12.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra weighs in at 225g and is IP68 water and dust-resistant. It comes in Classic Black and Verdant Green with a Leather-like rear finish.

Xiaomi has confirmed that it's not going to be available outside China, where the phone is CNY 5,999 for the 8/256GB, CNY 6,499 for the 12/256GB, and CNY 6999 for the 12/512GB, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

