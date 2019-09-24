Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha is a screen that happens to be a smartphone

Beijing [China], September 24 (ANI): All-screen phones are passe. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has gone a step ahead with its latest Mi Mix Alpha that features what is called a 'Surround Screen'.

The Mi Mix Alpha boasts a whopping 180.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio, leaving only the top and the bottom of the phone uncovered by a display, Engadget reported. It further packs a 108-megapixel camera, which is in addition to the 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, with 4,050mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha is priced at an eye-watering USD 2,810. (ANI)

