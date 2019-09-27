You can finally tell Siri to play songs on Spotify

California [USA], September 27 (ANI): Spotify is finally getting the ability to play songs or stream audio content via Apple's Siri.



The beta version of Spotify includes this support on the latest iOS 13.1 update, The Verge noted. With Siri support, you can request Spotify songs on an iPhone. However, support via Apple Watch is not yet functional.



The Siri integration also works well on Apple AirPods, allowing one to call out 'Hey Siri' and request albums, playlists, or songs to play on Spotify's service. The new feature is likely to be rolled out in the main app in the coming weeks. (ANI)

