You can now tell Google Assistant to read aloud web articles

California [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): Until now, you could tell Google Assistant to show you web results for a search term. Now, you can tell the digital assistant to even read out web articles from a browser.

As part of the latest update, if you say, "Hey Google, read it" or "Hey Google, read this page," and it will read aloud the content of the web page. It will also scroll the page automatically and highlight words are they're being read to help you follow along, the official blog explains.

You can choose the reading speed and voice. Google Assistant can also trigger the browser to read aloud in 42 languages. (ANI)

