YouTube adds new 'Topics' search tool for subscriptions feed on iOS

California [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): The next time you want to catch up on the content in your subscriptions feed on YouTube">YouTube, you can use the new 'Topics' tool.

YouTube">YouTube has introduced the new tool for the subscriptions feed on iOS. By simply tapping on one of the topics such as All, Today, Continue Watching, Unwatched, Live, and Posts, you will find related videos listed in reverse chronological order, the official blog explains.

These topics are optional and are currently rolling out on the YouTube">YouTube app for iOS. It will be rolled out to Android in the future. (ANI)

